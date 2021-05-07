Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton police were called to the Victoria Tavern.
Rockhampton police were called to the Victoria Tavern.
News

UPDATE: Tavern staff threatened with needle early morning

JANN HOULEY
7th May 2021 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

9.56am: Police are now around Tom Brady St, having used CCTV cameras to see the alleged offender rode a pushbike across the railway bridge, returning north.

8.55am: Rockhampton police are on their way to the Victoria Tavern on Musgrave St.

Staff reported they were threatened with a needle during an attempted robbery.

The alleged offender, who has a backpack and a bucket hat, is wearing a maroon jersey.

He is reportedly accompanied by a woman in a white top.

Police and the dog squad are searching near Glenmore Road.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humanity can’t influence natural forces

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humanity can’t influence natural forces

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Alleged criminals being kept in watch houses for weeks

        Premium Content Alleged criminals being kept in watch houses for weeks

        Crime Alleged criminals have been spending weeks in the watch-house waiting for prison...

        Mum of four drove unlicensed to get cash

        Premium Content Mum of four drove unlicensed to get cash

        Crime A woman drove unlicensed, in an unregistered and uninsured car to collect cash from...

        CQ alternative rock band to drop new single

        Premium Content CQ alternative rock band to drop new single

        Music The Rockhampton-based band has buckled down since COVID hit to record their...