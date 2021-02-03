UPDATE: Teacher reportedly assaulted at Rocky school

Rockhampton police have been called to Glenmore State High School on Wednesday afternoon following a report a teacher was assaulted. FILE PHOTO.

Rockhampton police have been called to Glenmore State High School on Wednesday afternoon following a report a teacher was assaulted. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE 4.20PM: The Department of Education says counselling and guidance support is being provided to staff and students affected by Wednesday afternoon’s incident at Glenmore State High School.

Rockhampton police were called to the school at North Rockhampton after a teacher was reportedly assaulted.

At 1.20pm, police crews conducted searches in the vicinity of the school after reports a teenage student had assaulted a teacher and fled with a group of children.

A Queensland Department of Education spokesman said the school was working with the Queensland Police Service regarding an alleged assault against a teacher on Wednesday.

“Counselling and guidance support is being provided to any staff and students affected by the

incident,” the spokesman said.

“Glenmore State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined

learning environment.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of staff or students is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

“Violence in any form is not tolerated in Queensland state schools.

“Glenmore State High School will continue to work diligently to promote a safe and respectful learning environment for everyone in their school community.”

INITIAL: Rockhampton police were called to Glenmore State High School on Wednesday afternoon after a teacher was reportedly assaulted.

At 1.20pm, police crews were conducting searches in the vicinity of the school after reports a teenage student had assaulted a teacher and fled with a group of children.

A member of the public reportedly sighted a group of students at a nearby service station, but the children had left by the time police arrived.

There have been other sightings reported in the area, and at 2pm police were following those leads.

The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

MASSIVE FINE: Teen who evaded police cops $6.7K penalty

Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

Coast woman flashes breasts during street dispute