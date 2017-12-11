UPDATE: Teen arrested over $50,000-plus Rocky jewel heist

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences. Chris Ison ROK050117cpolice1

UPDATE: A 16-YEAR-old has been taken into custody in relation to a break and enter in North Rockhampton involving $50,000 worth of gems.

The break and enter occurred late Friday night and early into Saturday morning at a Mills Ave, Frenchville home.

The male was taken into custody by police at 11.20am on Monday morning and Rockhampton police were undergoing investigations.

"We are hoping in the interview he will reveal where the gems are," Sgt Ingram said.

The male juvenile "ransacked" the house and stole around $700 worth of collectable coins, a laptop and $50,000 of uncut sapphires.

The juvenile smashed a front window to gain entry to the house.

Sgt Ingram said the juvenile left behind forensic evidence in which he was able to be identified.

"We did receive assistance from the local community and witnesses," he said.

It is understood police are investigating whether he may have been involved in more burglaries as the Frenchville suburb has been targeted in recently.

"At this stage we are qu estioning him for a number of break and enters in Frenchville," Sgt Ingram said.

"We won't know at this point in which he has been involved in."

Police do not believe the juvenile knew the house contained the large quantity of sapphires.

"It would appear opportunistic at this stage, the occupants were out of the house at the time," Sgt Ingram said.

Police are warning residents to take extra care of securing their homes and belongings.

"It is one of those incidents which shouldn't have happened," Sgt Ingram said.

Sgt Ingram had some timely advice for residents as the Christmas period offered opportunities for thieves.

"Don't leave valuables out and don't leave your place unsecure," Sgt Ingram said.

"Any time there is a break and enter - a car, your property, house, that sort of thing - it is invasive and it is scary.

"And that is why we need to make sure we do lock up, have trusting neighbours and tell them if you are going away and make sure your place is secure."

Police also advise to be wary of suspicious persons.

"If anyone sees anybody that doesn't seem to fit the picture, seems suspicious, please don't hesitate to ring police, we are more than happy to come out and speak to those people," Sgt Ingram said.

Report a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, via Policelink on 131 444 or to your local station.

.