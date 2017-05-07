UPDATE: Teen driver in custody after second evade police incident in Rockhampton

3.15pm: The driver in the alleged dangerous driving matter from earlier today in North Rockhampton is in police custody after a second evade incident.

The 19-year-old was arrested about 3pm a short time after the gold Hyundai he was driving was seen parked on Yaamba Rd.

At 2.40pm on Thozet Rd he had allegedly evaded police for a second time.

He is facing possible charges of two evade police and two dangerous drive.

His car is to be impounded.

12.50pm: Police are searching for the driver of a gold Hyundai after an alleged dangerous driving incident in North Rockhampton this morning.

Initial report indicate the driver wearing an orange cap and green-lense glasses has evaded police after an incident about 11.55am where another driver was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

He failed to pull over after police activated lights and sirens.

The Hyundai was last seen in the Thozet Rd area.

Police Media at 12.45pm said officers were investigating the matter.