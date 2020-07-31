UPDATE: Teen hospitalised after Rocky CBD collision

CBD CRASH: A nose-to-tail collision has occurred in Rockhampton City.

UPDATE, 6.20pm: The nose-to-tail collision which this evening disrupted a major intersection in Rockhampton CBD has been cleared.

A total of four patients were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Two females, one aged in her 20s, were taken to Rockhampton hospital with minor injuries.

The occupants of the second vehicle, including a 13-year-old male, were also transported.

Emergency services worked to clear the peak-hour crash for around 30 minutes.

Traffic is reportedly now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 5.30pm: Peak-hour delays are tonight expected to occur in Rockhampton’s CBD following a two-vehicle collision.

The nose-to-tail crash occurred around 5.15pm at the major intersection of Albert St and Bolsover St.

Occupants from both vehicles have reportedly self-extricated, with no serious injuries sustained.

Emergency services are currently on scene directing traffic.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.