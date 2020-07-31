Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CBD CRASH: A nose-to-tail collision has occurred in Rockhampton City.
CBD CRASH: A nose-to-tail collision has occurred in Rockhampton City.
Breaking

UPDATE: Teen hospitalised after Rocky CBD collision

kaitlyn smith
31st Jul 2020 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6.20pm: The nose-to-tail collision which this evening disrupted a major intersection in Rockhampton CBD has been cleared.

A total of four patients were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Two females, one aged in her 20s, were taken to Rockhampton hospital with minor injuries.

The occupants of the second vehicle, including a 13-year-old male, were also transported.

Emergency services worked to clear the peak-hour crash for around 30 minutes.

Traffic is reportedly now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 5.30pm: Peak-hour delays are tonight expected to occur in Rockhampton’s CBD following a two-vehicle collision.

The nose-to-tail crash occurred around 5.15pm at the major intersection of Albert St and Bolsover St.

Occupants from both vehicles have reportedly self-extricated, with no serious injuries sustained.

Emergency services are currently on scene directing traffic.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

bolsover st nose to tail regional traffic accidents rockhampton city
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorcyclist still critical in Brisbane hospital

        premium_icon Motorcyclist still critical in Brisbane hospital

        Breaking Motorbike rider lost the lower half of his right leg on Wednesday

        How countless drownings could soon be prevented

        premium_icon How countless drownings could soon be prevented

        Health Former Central Queensland swim instructor offers bold plan to help combat the issue...

        Good news for farmers in the August to October forecast

        premium_icon Good news for farmers in the August to October forecast

        News Higher-than-average Rockhampton rainfall expected