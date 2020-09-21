Menu
A 15-year-old boy has been injured in an off-road motorbike crash.
Breaking

UPDATE: Teen rider hospitalised after campground crash

kaitlyn smith
21st Sep 2020 6:54 PM
UPDATE, 6.50pm: A 15-year-old male has been taken to hospital following an earlier motorbike crash.

The teen reportedly sustained a significant wrist injury after falling from the bike at Alligator Creek camp grounds.

Spinal precautions were also undertaken.

He has since arrived at Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 5pm: A young man has sustained significant injuries after crashing his motorbike at a camp site north of Rockhampton.

The off-road incident occurred around 4.40pm at Alligator Creek camp grounds, Yaamba.

It is believed the teen was travelling at speeds of around 50 to 60km/h prior to the incident.

The 15-year-old crashed only moments later, resulting in a suspected fractured wrist.

QAS have since arrived on scene and are undertaking spinal precautions.

The patient is reportedly in a stable condition.

More to come.

