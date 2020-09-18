UPDATE: Teen suffers minor injuries in car vs. pedestrian

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were at the scene of a house fire at Gable St, East Mackay on Friday April 17. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

UPDATE: 2.15pm: A 16-year-old boy has escaped unharmed after he was struck by a vehicle in North Rockhampton.

However, it is understood a disturbance occurred between the two parties shortly after.

Early reports suggest the driver of a vehicle involved confronted the other party.

It is then an alleged hostile situation unfolded, prompting a rapid police response.

No arrests have been made in relation to the alleged disturbance.

The young man was assessed on scene by paramedics.

He did not require transport to hospital.

INITIAL, 1pm: Emergency services are responding to reports a young male has been struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred just before 1pm at the corner of Charles St and Musgrave St, Berserker.

The young man has reportedly sustained some minor injuries.

It is believed a disturbance between the two parties occurred only moments after the initial incident.

Both QAS and QPS are currently in attendance.

More to come.