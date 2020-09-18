Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were at the scene of a house fire at Gable St, East Mackay on Friday April 17. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were at the scene of a house fire at Gable St, East Mackay on Friday April 17. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
Breaking

UPDATE: Teen suffers minor injuries in car vs. pedestrian

kaitlyn smith
18th Sep 2020 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 2.15pm: A 16-year-old boy has escaped unharmed after he was struck by a vehicle in North Rockhampton.

However, it is understood a disturbance occurred between the two parties shortly after.

Early reports suggest the driver of a vehicle involved confronted the other party.

It is then an alleged hostile situation unfolded, prompting a rapid police response.

No arrests have been made in relation to the alleged disturbance.

The young man was assessed on scene by paramedics.

He did not require transport to hospital.

INITIAL, 1pm: Emergency services are responding to reports a young male has been struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred just before 1pm at the corner of Charles St and Musgrave St, Berserker.

The young man has reportedly sustained some minor injuries.

It is believed a disturbance between the two parties occurred only moments after the initial incident.

Both QAS and QPS are currently in attendance.

More to come.

berserker crash musgrave st qas. ambulance qps media vehicle vs pedestrian
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The show must go on: Ag societies to share in $2.1m

        Premium Content The show must go on: Ag societies to share in $2.1m

        News The grants will be disbursed to 130 show societies in Queensland.

        FISHING FRIDAY: Coral Trout are stealing the show in CQ

        Premium Content FISHING FRIDAY: Coral Trout are stealing the show in CQ

        News Find out the latest from our columnist Scott Lynch on where to find them.

        14-year-old believed to be driving 4WD ute to Gracemere

        Premium Content 14-year-old believed to be driving 4WD ute to Gracemere

        Motoring Police have been asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle

        UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after truck, 3 vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after truck, 3 vehicle crash

        Motoring The highway has been cleared and is now open again to traffic