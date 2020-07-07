UPDATE: Teen suffers minor injuries in pole collision

Paramedics are assessing a patient for minor injuries. Photo: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 8.40AM: A female in her teens has declined transport to hospital.

INITIAL: Paramedics are assessing a female in her teens for minor injuries after a car collided with a pole off a roundabout in North Rockhampton this morning.

At 7.53am, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Dean St and Frenchville Rd, Frenchville.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman the crash was “relatively low impact”.

The vehicle has been removed from the roadway and the scene has been made safe.

More to come.