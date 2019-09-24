UPDATE: Teen treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Arthur St, Depot Hill.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Arthur St, Depot Hill.

UPDATE: A 14-year-old girl was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Depot Hill on Tuesday morning.

A woman and three children were inside at the time a fire started in a rear bedroom - all made it out of the Arthur Street home safely.

“When we arrived there was grey smoke issuing out the windows,” North Rockhampton Fire Station, station officer Robert Efimenko said about the emergency response to a triple zero call just after 9am.

“The fire appeared to start in a mattress.

“Fire investigators will look at it and make a determination on how it started.”

The fire was extinguished fairly quickly and the home sustained minor damage.

Mr Efimenko said the incident should serve as a reminder to the general public.

“On arrival I didn’t hear any working smoke alarms, so basically it’s a good reminder to have a working smoke alarm in your house because they can save lives.”

9.50AM: THE house fire at a home in Arthur St has been extinguished by Queensland Fire and Emergency Crews.

Three units were called to the home and when they arrived they found smoke coming from the rear of the home.

It tooks the crews around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Two crews remain at the scene and continue to monitor for hotspots and clear the smoke.

9.20AM: FIRE crews are at the scene of a house fire in Depot Hill this morning.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 9am after receiving calls reporting a fire in the rear bedroom of the house.

It is believed no one is in the home.

Emergency services are going to be creating a roadblock on Campbell St so traffic can’t get into the street.

Three fire crews are on the scene now.

Smoke is coming from house, but no flames can be seen.

People are gathered around at a nearby intersection.

Multiple police and police an ambulance crews are on scene.

Police blocking of access into Arthur St.