UPDATE: Teens face court after violent overnight crime spree

5 PM: A GROUP of teenagers faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court after multiple attempts to rob businesses across Rockhampton in the very early hours of this morning.

Te Ariki Horo, Adam Joseph Hopkins and a 17-year-old boy who can't be named were charged with five counts each of enter premises with intent, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of armed robbery in company with violence, attempted armed robbery and burglary.

Police allege the three teens were interrupted by a man as they tried to break into two vehicles outside an Allenstown hotel.

Police Presser: Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Barclay addresses media in relation to a string of armed robberies overnight.

A man was allegedly assaulted with a golf club before they all fled the scene.

It is also alleged that just after 1am, two men armed with golf clubs were seen at a caravan park on Lower Dawson Rd attempting to break into a number of vehicles before driving off in a black Ford Falcon ute.

The stolen vehicle drove to Raffles Hotel, Berserker, at about 1.50am where three men got out and struck a glass door with a golf club, before two of them went into the business and allegedly tried to grab a cash till from the gaming area.

They left the business empty handed.

Shortly after, a taxi driver was parked on Thozet Rd, Frenchville, when he was rammed from behind by the black Ford ute.

Two men got out of the the ute and smashed open the driver's side window with a golf club and demanded money.

It is alleged the two then held a knife to the taxi driver and took about $900 from him before fleeing in the stolen ute.

Police arrested the three teenagers yesterday morning.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Barclay said it was lucky no one was seriously injured during the violent crime spree.

"It was a good outcome for police to apprehend those offenders in a timely manner," he said.

"However, this does appear to be a one-off random act committed by these three persons."

Horo, 18, did not make an application for bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear on August 14.

Hopkins, 19, will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow at 9am.

