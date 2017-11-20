Menu
UPDATE: Thief scoots off after Rocky Hospital robbery

Rockhampton Four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton Four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK290816chospital8

UPDATE, MONDAY 10.45AM:

POLICE know "who they want to speak to” after a Rockhampton Hospital employee's bag and car keys were stolen yesterday.

A man reportedly fled the scene on a scooter, down North St towards the airport after he approached a woman and stole the items about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one has been charged yet, and could not confirm if the items had been returned.

The suspect is described as Indigenous in appearance, with facial hair and wearing a dark shirt.

Two other males were with him when the theft took place.

Police investigations are ongoing.

12.40pm: Police are searching the streets around Rockhampton Hospital for a man who stole a purse and car keys from a staff member in a brazen incident near the emergency section.

Initial reports suggest the man may have fled the scene on a scooter and is heading down North St towards the airport.

It's believed he approached the female staff member and stole the items from her about 12.30pm.

The suspect is described as indigenous in appearance, with facial hair wearing a dark shirt.

Two other males were with him when the theft took place.

More to follow.

