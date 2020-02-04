Menu
Queensland Police Service.
UPDATE: Thieves crash stolen car into elderly man

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Feb 2020 3:28 PM
UPDATE, 3.30PM: POLICE have confirmed the car that crashed in North Rockhampton this afternoon was stolen.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, a white Holden Commodore was stolen from Berserker St and crashed into two other vehicles on the same street.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle crashed into two parked cars near Leanne’s on Berserker.

The spokesperson said a vehicle owner was struck when the car crashed into the two cars.

Two men fled the scene on foot. One man was caught by police on Rodboro St shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they transported a man in his 70s to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after he suffered minor leg injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

INITIAL: POLICE are chasing two men after a car allegedly crashed into two cars and a man near Leanne’s on Berserker, North Rockhampton.

Just before 2.40pm, police were called to the incident on Berserker St, Berserker.

Initial reports indicate the owner of one of the vehicles was allegedly hit in the crash. Paramedics are responding.

The two men who crashed into the owner and the cars fled the scene on foot.

It is believed one of those men have been taken into custody on Rodboro St, Berserker.

