UPDATE: Thieves crash stolen car into elderly man

UPDATE, 3.30PM: POLICE have confirmed the car that crashed in North Rockhampton this afternoon was stolen.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, a white Holden Commodore was stolen from Berserker St and crashed into two other vehicles on the same street.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle crashed into two parked cars near Leanne’s on Berserker.

The spokesperson said a vehicle owner was struck when the car crashed into the two cars.

Two men fled the scene on foot. One man was caught by police on Rodboro St shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they transported a man in his 70s to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after he suffered minor leg injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

