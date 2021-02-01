UPDATE: Three arrested after dramatic police chase

Police in the vicinity of Rugby Park.

UPDATE 2.30PM: Police have apprehended the three outstanding wanted persons involved in a chase at The Range this afternoon.

The three juveniles were taken into custody in the vicinity of Canoona Rd near the Rockhampton Airport.

Queensland Ambulance Service has reportedly been called to assess the juveniles.

A fourth juvenile was reportedly previously taken into custody at The Range.

QPS has been approached for further comment on the incident.

UPDATE 2.10PM: Three wanted persons have reportedly managed to cross the Murray Lagoon behind the back of the Rockhampton Golf Course in an ongoing incident on Rockhampton’s Southside.

Reports indicate the alleged offenders appear to be heading towards the back of the Rockhampton Airport in the Alton Downs area.

The two wanted persons crossing the Murray Lagoon.

UPDATE 2PM: Police are reportedly closing in on three alleged offenders who are trying to flee The Range area by wading through the Murray Lagoon.

The pair was reportedly spotted hiding in long grass near Rugby Park by workers constructing a path in the area, before they fled into the lagoon.

Meanwhile, a stolen Pajero is being held by police in Kennedy Lane.

The number plates match that of a Pajero reported stolen from Moura this morning.

The stolen Pajero found in Kennedy Lane, The Range.

UPDATE 1.30PM: Police have reportedly taken one person into custody in an incident at The Range.

It is understood the male was arrested about 1.10pm in Bowen Lane.

Police are still searching for another three offenders.

Members of the public should remain in their homes to allow the dog squad to work.

Anyone who spots the offenders or has information should contact police.

INITIAL: Multiple police crews are involved in a search and chase with at least three persons of interest in the vicinity of The Range.

Reports suggest police have been chasing the wanted persons in the vicinity of the lagoon side of the Botanic Gardens, and Rugby Park.

Crews were reportedly initially called to reports of an attempted break-in at Kennedy Street.

It is understood the incident could be linked to a stolen vehicle, potentially a Pajero, dumped in Kennedy Lane.

It is unclear if it is the same Pajero reported stolen from a Moura address this morning.

The suspects have been seen jumping fences and sneaking through backyards in the Cairns St, Bowen St and Kennedy St areas.

The dog squad is involved and cordons are reportedly being established.

Members of the public are urged to remain in their homes to allow the dog squad to track the wanted persons.