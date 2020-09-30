Menu
Two vehicles have collided at Berserker, North Rockhampton.
Breaking

UPDATE: Three hospitalised after North Rocky T-bone

kaitlyn smith
30th Sep 2020 2:14 PM
UPDATE, 2pm: Three women have been taken to hospital after an earlier crash in North Rockhampton.

It is understood a woman in her 50s was T-boned outside Fulcrum Suspensions on Elphinstone St just after midday.

She reportedly sustained a neck injury during the incident.

Two other woman, both in their 20s, have also since arrived at Rockhampton Hospital.

One reportedly suffered a head injury, while the other sustained an injury to her chest.

All three patients are listed in a stable condition.

Traffic is now moving freely throughout the area.

UPDATE, 12.45pm: An older woman was reportedly T-boned outside Fulcrum Suspensions on Elphinstone St this afternoon.

It is understood she has since managed to self-extricate from the vehicle.

Three people in total have been assessed by paramedics.

Early reports suggest no serious injuries have been sustained.

Minor traffic diversions currently remain in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are this afternoon attending a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton's north.

It is understood the collision occurred on Elphinstone St at Berserker around 12.15pm.

Five occupants are believed to have been involved in the incident.

Early reports suggested only minor injuries have been sustained.

QAS, QFES and QPS are currently on scene.

Minor traffic diversions are also in place.

No further information is known at this time.

More to come.

berserker crash elphinstone st qps media road traffic accident two vehicle traffic crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

