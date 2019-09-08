Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.
Paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St. Frazer Pearce
Breaking

UPDATE: Three in hospital after motorbike and car collide

Aden Stokes
by
8th Sep 2019 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

4.40PM: THREE people have been taken to hospital after a car and motorbike collided at a busy South Rockhampton intersection.

At 3.34pm, paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Two women, one in her teens and another in her 20s, suffered from emotional distress.

A man in his 50s, believed to be the motorbike rider, suffered shoulder and pelvic injuries.

All three people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

4PM: TWO women are emotionally distressed after a car and motorbike collided at a busy South Rockhampton intersection.

At 3.34pm, paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Paramedics are on scene treating one man and two women.

The two women, believed to be in the vehicle, are being treated for emotional distress. The man, believed to be the motorbike rider, is suffering from a dislocated shoulder.

Northbound traffic has been diverted on Fitzroy St while the scene is being cleared.

More to come.

car crash motorbike crash tmbbreaking tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    premium_icon Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    Council News Mr Elliot is the true embodiment of 'pure people power'.

    We owe them more than a debt of gratitude

    premium_icon We owe them more than a debt of gratitude

    News Is it fair for firefighting volunteers to suffer economic loss?

    JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    Crime JM Kelly family tells court they're being "stalked and threatened"

    Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    premium_icon Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    Politics The One Nation Party leader wants to name her State candidates ASAP.