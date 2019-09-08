UPDATE: Three in hospital after motorbike and car collide

Paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St. Frazer Pearce

4.40PM: THREE people have been taken to hospital after a car and motorbike collided at a busy South Rockhampton intersection.

At 3.34pm, paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Two women, one in her teens and another in her 20s, suffered from emotional distress.

A man in his 50s, believed to be the motorbike rider, suffered shoulder and pelvic injuries.

All three people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

4PM: TWO women are emotionally distressed after a car and motorbike collided at a busy South Rockhampton intersection.

At 3.34pm, paramedics were called to the scene of a vehicle and motorbike crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Paramedics are on scene treating one man and two women.

The two women, believed to be in the vehicle, are being treated for emotional distress. The man, believed to be the motorbike rider, is suffering from a dislocated shoulder.

Northbound traffic has been diverted on Fitzroy St while the scene is being cleared.

More to come.