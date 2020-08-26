Menu
A two-vehicle crash has blocked Upper Dawsons Rd at The Range.
Breaking

UPDATE: Three kids hospitalised after South Rocky crash

kaitlyn smith
26th Aug 2020 5:38 PM
UPDATE, 5.20pm: Six people have been treated by paramedics following a collision on Upper Dawsons Rd.

A woman in her 40s was taken to Rockhampton hospital with lower leg and possible spinal injuries.

Three children were also taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.

One male in his 70s declined any further treatment.

The two vehicles were towed from the busy intersection just before 4.30pm.

Diversions were in place for around 30 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

A vehicle sustained serious damage in the collision.
INITIAL, 3.45pm: Emergency services are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton.

The nose-to-tail occurred around 3.40pm at the intersection of MacGregor St and Upper Dawsons Rd, The Range.

It is understood a child was inside one of the vehicles at the time of the incident.

No serious injuries are believed to have been sustained.

The busy intersection is reportedly completely blocked.

Police are on scene enforcing traffic diversions.

QAS have just arrived on scene.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.

A vehicle involved in the traffic crash.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

