Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Update: Three kids taken to hospital after lightning strike

Steph Allen
24th Jan 2020 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update 2.10pm: Three children are being transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a lightning strike at Kabra this afternoon.

QAS have confirmed the children were standing near a tree when it was struck by lightning.

The children have been assessed and appear to have no physical injuries, however they are displaying symptoms of shock.

The roads surrounding the property are flooded.

Update 1.50pm: Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services are struggling to access the scene of a lightning strike, which hit three children this afternoon.

The road has been flooded and crews are trying to organise a 4WD to reach the property.

More to come.

Initial Story: THREE children have been struck by lightning at Kabra this afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy were hit on Callan Avenue at 1.35pm.

One of the children is complaining of numbness to the legs.

One child has bruising to their legs and the other child is suffering from shock.

QAS are currently en route.

lightning qas. ambulance storm struck by lightning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 1:08 PM

    Just In

      Trump snaps after watching ad

      Trump snaps after watching ad
      • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

      Top Stories

        Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

        premium_icon Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

        Environment Coal miner Adani wants to be the world’s largest solar power company within five years, as the “age of renewable energy” dawns on the world faster than anticipated.

        Ready to back up for election

        premium_icon Ready to back up for election

        News Cr Pat Eastwood is ready to go another round as councillor in the Livingstone Shire...

        Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        premium_icon Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        News Family and friends invited to attend celebration of ‘Donnie’s’ life