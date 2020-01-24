Update: Three kids taken to hospital after lightning strike

Update 2.10pm: Three children are being transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a lightning strike at Kabra this afternoon.

QAS have confirmed the children were standing near a tree when it was struck by lightning.

The children have been assessed and appear to have no physical injuries, however they are displaying symptoms of shock.

The roads surrounding the property are flooded.

Update 1.50pm: Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services are struggling to access the scene of a lightning strike, which hit three children this afternoon.

The road has been flooded and crews are trying to organise a 4WD to reach the property.

More to come.

Initial Story: THREE children have been struck by lightning at Kabra this afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy were hit on Callan Avenue at 1.35pm.

One of the children is complaining of numbness to the legs.

One child has bruising to their legs and the other child is suffering from shock.

QAS are currently en route.