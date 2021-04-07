Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

UPDATE: Three people injured in rollover south of CQ highway

Aden Stokes
7th Apr 2021 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.40PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people on scene.

A tow truck has been called to collect the trailer.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover just south of the Peak Downs Highway.

The rollover reportedly occurred at the Fitzroy Developmental Road turn-off at 12.38pm at Strathfield.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vehicle had a "1.3 tonne" trailer attached.

More to come.

single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three people uninjured in two vehicle smash

        Premium Content Three people uninjured in two vehicle smash

        News The crash caused a small fire in one of the vehicles.

        • 7th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
        Melbourne Comedy Show to hit Pilbeam Theatre

        Premium Content Melbourne Comedy Show to hit Pilbeam Theatre

        Entertainment The show will feature five comedians that will be sure to make the audience laugh...

        • 7th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
        AgForce to head to Beef Australia 2021

        Premium Content AgForce to head to Beef Australia 2021

        News Session topics will include reef regulations, natural capital, native title, and...

        Man charged after allegedly assaulting teen with torch

        Premium Content Man charged after allegedly assaulting teen with torch

        Crime He also allegedly damaged multiple vehicles in Gracemere.