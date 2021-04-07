UPDATE: Three people injured in rollover south of CQ highway

Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE, 1.40PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people on scene.

A tow truck has been called to collect the trailer.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover just south of the Peak Downs Highway.

The rollover reportedly occurred at the Fitzroy Developmental Road turn-off at 12.38pm at Strathfield.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vehicle had a "1.3 tonne" trailer attached.

More to come.