A single vehicle has crashed in Wandal this evening.
UPDATE: Three people injured in Wandal collision

kaitlyn smith
5th Aug 2020 6:32 PM
UPDATE, 6.50pm: Three individuals involved a single-vehicle crash earlier this evening have escaped mostly unharmed.

One of the patients reportedly refused transport to hospital, while two others required no further treatment.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene.

INITIAL, 6.20pm: services are this evening responding to a single-vehicle incident at Wandal, Rockhampton.

The collision reportedly occurred at the intersection of Murray St and North St just before 6pm.

Three patients, including the female driver in her mid 20s, have reportedly escaped with only minor injuries.

Her vehicle has also sustained only a small amount of damage.

Traffic is not expected to be majorly impacted.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

