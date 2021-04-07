UPDATE: Three people escape rollover uninjured
UPDATE, 2.10PM: All patients declined transport to hospital.
UPDATE, 1.40PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people on scene.
A tow truck has been called to collect the trailer.
INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover just south of the Peak Downs Highway.
The rollover reportedly occurred near the Fitzroy Developmental Road turn-off at 12.38pm at Strathfield.
According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vehicle had a "1.3 tonne" trailer attached.
This is the second incident on The Peak Downs Highway on Wednesday after a truck lost its load near the Stockyard Creek Bridge, Epsom about 7am.
More to come.