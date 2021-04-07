Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

UPDATE: Three people escape rollover uninjured

Aden Stokes
7th Apr 2021 1:05 PM | Updated: 2:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.10PM: All patients declined transport to hospital.

UPDATE, 1.40PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people on scene.

A tow truck has been called to collect the trailer.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover just south of the Peak Downs Highway.

The rollover reportedly occurred near the Fitzroy Developmental Road turn-off at 12.38pm at Strathfield.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vehicle had a "1.3 tonne" trailer attached.

This is the second incident on The Peak Downs Highway on Wednesday after a truck lost its load near the Stockyard Creek Bridge, Epsom about 7am.

More to come.

single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Photographers encouraged to capture natural beauty of CQ

        Premium Content Photographers encouraged to capture natural beauty of CQ

        Community Entries are now open for the 2021 Rockhampton Regional Council Nature Photography Competition.

        Three people uninjured in two vehicle smash

        Premium Content Three people uninjured in two vehicle smash

        News The crash caused a small fire in one of the vehicles.

        Melbourne Comedy Show to hit Pilbeam Theatre

        Premium Content Melbourne Comedy Show to hit Pilbeam Theatre

        Entertainment The show will feature five comedians that will be sure to make the audience laugh...

        AgForce to head to Beef Australia 2021

        Premium Content AgForce to head to Beef Australia 2021

        News Session topics will include reef regulations, natural capital, native title, and...