Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

UPDATE: Three trucks collide at roadworks on busy CQ highway

Maddelin McCosker
by
17th May 2019 6:57 AM

6.30PM: ONE person was airlifted to hospital after three trucks crashed at roadworks on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The three trucks (two B-doubles and a semi-trailer) rear ended each other at road works 30km south of Miriam Vale about 2.40am, blocking the highway in both directions.

A male driver was trapped in one of the trucks and sustained leg and abdomen injuries in the crash.

The driver was freed within an hour and airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

6.50AM: ONE person is being airlifted to hospital after two trucks crashed at roadworks on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Queensland Police have said one truck collided with the back of another at road works near Miriam Vale around 2.40am this morning, blocking the highway in both directions.

A male driver was trapped in one of the trucks and sustained leg and abdomen injuries in the crash.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had four crews at the scene and were required to cut the trapped driver from his truck.

The driver was freed within an hour and was transported by Queensland Ambulance Service to a nearby oval where he was met by a rescue helicopter.

It is understood the driver is, at this time, in the process of being airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

A spokesperson for QFES said they were also required to clear a small fuel spill on the road following the crash.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions.

Local diversions are in place for traffic until the road reopens.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

More to follow.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash forensic crash unit miriam vale queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency service queensland police tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Does Zeek have The Voice to win?

    premium_icon Does Zeek have The Voice to win?

    News Rocky-raised Zeek Power is set to impress on The Voice

    • 17th May 2019 5:15 PM
    Bluebirds relish high-pressure stakes in FFA Cup

    premium_icon Bluebirds relish high-pressure stakes in FFA Cup

    Soccer Regional winners to face off at Webber Park this weekend

    Demand higher than supply in commercial real estate sector

    premium_icon Demand higher than supply in commercial real estate sector

    Property A block in Park Avenue just sold for close to $2million

    • 17th May 2019 5:10 PM
    NZ hockey manager scopes out Rocky in countdown to Cup

    premium_icon NZ hockey manager scopes out Rocky in countdown to Cup

    Hockey Kevin Marr: 'All the facilities you want are here'

    • 17th May 2019 5:01 PM