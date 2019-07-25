Update: Three vehicle traffic crash at North Rocky

9.10am: Traffic is now flowing after a three-vehicle crash at North Rockhampton this morning.

The vehicles have been moved off the road and emergency services have left the scene.

No patients required assistance and there were no injuries.

Initial story: PARAMEDICS are on scene at a reported three-vehicle crash at North Rockhampton this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 8.23am that the vehicles had collided on the Bruce Highway outside the Heritage Village.

At least one patient was able to self-extricate themselves from their vehicle.

There are no reports at this time about interruptions to traffic.

More to follow.