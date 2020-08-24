Menu
Four vehicles have collided in a nose-to-tail on Rockhampton’s New Bridge.
UPDATE: Traffic banked up after four car pile-up on bridge

kaitlyn smith
24th Aug 2020 4:51 PM
UPDATE, 4.45pm: Six patients have escaped unharmed following a four vehicle collision on Rockhampton’s New Bridge.

QAS assessed all individuals on scene, with only some minor injuries sustained.

All patients declined transport to hospital.

QFES remain on scene managing traffic which remains heavily impacted.

Three of the vehicles have since been removed from the road.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route if possible.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: Traffic on one of Rockhampton’s major bridges is reportedly crawling following a four vehicle collision.

The incident occurred just after 4.05pm this afternoon on the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

It is understood three of the vehicles involved are “sandwiched together.”

All southbound traffic is expected to be heavily impacted for some time, with one lane completely blocked.

Early reports suggest no serious injuries have been sustained.

QAS, QPS and QFES are currently en route.

