UPDATE: Traffic impacted as car hits light pole near Rocky

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 5:28 PM
UPDATE, 6pm: A vehicle which earlier tonight collided with a light pole has since been cleared from the scene.

It is understood four people were in the car at the time of the accident, though no serious injuries were sustained.

QAS and QPS attended the scene, with a tow truck later arriving to remove the vehicle.

Traffic is said to still be somewhat affected as crews work to secure the damaged light pole.

INITIAL, 5.20pm: Emergency services are currently responding to a single-vehicle crash west of Rockhampton.

It is understood a car has collided with a light pole near the intersection of Capricorn Hwy and Fairy Bower Rd.

The incident reportedly occurred as night-time fell around 5pm.

It is believed the vehicle’s multiple occupants have sustained no serious injuries.

QPS and a tow truck are currently on scene managing traffic.

Heavy traffic is reported through the area.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

