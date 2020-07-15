Menu
A patient on-board a Queensland Ambulance has been involved in a terrifying accident near Etna Creek.
UPDATE: Traffic still affected after bus, ambulance smash

kaitlyn smith
15th Jul 2020 4:26 PM
UPDATE, 5pm: A five-vehicle crash which earlier today bought traffic on one of Rockhampton’s major roads to a standstill has since been cleared.

The collision involving an ambulance, a bus and three passenger vehicles occurred on Yaamba Rd near Norman Gardens around 3.10pm this afternoon.

The ambulance involved was also believed to be transporting a patient at the time.

11 patients were assessed on scene, two of them later taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

QPS remained on scene for close to an hour as fire crews worked to clear the blocked southbound lanes.

All vehicles involved have since been removed from the road.

Traffic through the area is reportedly still being affected.

Investigations into how the crash occurred are now underway.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Authorities are currently en route to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd near Norman Gardens.

The five-vehicle collision reportedly occurred around 3.25pm this afternoon on the road’s southbound lane.

Early reports suggest both a bus and ambulance, along with three other vehicles were involved.

The ambulance was reportedly transporting a patient during the time the crash occurred.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time with both southbound lanes blocked.

QFES, QPS and QAS are all attending the scene.

More to come.

qas ambulance regional traffic accidents
