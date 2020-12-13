UPDATE: Truck crashes off bridge near Bajool

A truck has reportedly crashed off a bridge on the Bruce Highway, south of Rockhampton, on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A truck has reportedly crashed off a bridge on the Bruce Highway, south of Rockhampton, on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE 5PM: Two men were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a truck they were in crashed off a bridge on the Bruce Highway, near Bajool, on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said neither of the men appeared to have suffered serious injuries although spinal precautions were taken.

She said both men were in stable condition.

The QAS spokeswoman said the truck went down a 3m embankment.

The crash happened about 35km south of Rockhampton.

The truck did not block the highway.

INITIAL: Emergency services crews are responding to reports that a truck has gone off a bridge on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

Two men have reportedly crawled from the stricken vehicle.

The accident scene is about 35km south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest the truck is not blocking the highway.

More to come.