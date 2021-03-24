Menu
UPDATE: Truckie trapped in serious crash at Dee River bridge

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
24th Mar 2021 2:12 PM
UPDATE 2.08pm: Remarkably, the driver of a truck who was pinned in his rig has apparently escaped without serious injuries.

QAS found the 60-year old trapped by his legs but was eventually able to extricate him.

It seems he avoided lower leg fractures, and is only suffering some "tenderness" to his back.

He is being transported to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance.

 

1.20pm: Early reports indicate one truck driver is trapped in his vehicle by the Dee River about four km outside of Dululu.

Units from Mt Morgan are proceeding to the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Dululu Bunerba Road following a crash.

The truck has reportedly suffered damage to its tilt carriage after crashing into a bridge.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

