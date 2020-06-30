Menu
Three trucks have collided at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue.
UPDATE: Trucks removed from road after multiple collision

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Jun 2020 9:25 AM
UPDATE, 10.45AM: The third and final truck involved in a multiple collision at the intersection of High and Alexandra St has been loaded onto a tow truck and removed from the roadway.

Police remain on scene to conduct traffic control while a council street sweeper cleans up the absorbent.

UPDATE, 10.10AM: One person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a multiple truck crash at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue.

At 9.03am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-truck crash at the North Rockhampton intersection.

Two fire crews and police remain on scene.

Three trucks have collided at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue.
Police are conducting traffic control. It is understood traffic was at one lane northbound on Moores Creek Rd and the eastbound lane of Alexandra and Main St had been blocked.

A tow truck has removed one of the trucks from the roadway and is returning to remove the third. The second truck involved was undamaged and the driver has removed it and left the scene.

A Rockhampton Regional Council street sweeper has also arrived on scene to deal with the diesel spill.

Traffic was backed up after three trucks collided at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue.
INITIAL: Multiple trucks have crashed in North Rockhampton, completely blocking a major road to traffic.

Just after 9am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-truck crash at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue.

Northbound of Moores Creek Rd has been completely blocked to traffic.

All persons involved are out of their vehicles and accounted for.

Fireys, paramedics and police have just arrived on scene. Available police units are being called to assist with traffic control as traffic is starting to back up.

Reports suggest none of the trucks were carrying hazardous material, however there has been a diesel spill.

According to an attending officer, there is “diesel everywhere”. Rockhampton Regional Council has been called to attend for absorbent.

More to come.

