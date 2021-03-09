UPDATE: Two charged over Silly Solly’s alleged assault

Police outside Silly Solly's in East St, Rockhampton, on Tuesday, March 2. Picture: Melanie Plane

Two people have been charged after a father and son were allegedly assaulted with a metal bar at Silly Solly's in Rockhampton's CBD on Tuesday, March 2.

The incident reportedly occurred at the East St store about 11.30am.

Police allege a man in his 40s and a teenager were assaulted by up to four people, one armed with a metal bar.

The teenager was allegedly assaulted outside Silly Solly's, while the man was assaulted inside the store.

Both alleged victims were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions with facial lacerations.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police arrested two of the alleged offenders on Monday.

Dylan Jade Elliott, 26, was charged with three counts of serious assault police officer, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of enter premises with intent.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Aden Stokes

He had his matter heard in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he made no application for bail and was remanded in custody.

He was not required to enter a plea and his matter was adjourned to April 6.

A 25-year-old Berserker woman was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of enter premises with intent.

She is expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 25.

Outside court Sergeant Peachey said two people were still outstanding.

He said one of the alleged offenders fled from police on Monday during the arrest of the other two.

"Police are still investigating the whereabouts of that person and have made arrangements with the fourth to be dealt with shortly," he said.