Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided on a bridge on the Bruce Highway south of Marmor.
CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided on a bridge on the Bruce Highway south of Marmor. Google Maps
Breaking

UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Bruce Highway bridge crash

Leighton Smith
by
25th Aug 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM: POLICE have confirmed that the Bruce Highway was now clear following a two car crash south of Marmor and north of Raglan this afternoon. .

They said forensic crash investigations were continuing.

Queensland Ambulance said they assessed four patients and transferred two of them to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

A man in his 60s suffered a shoulder injury and a woman 50s suffering soft tissue damage from her seat belt and was transported as a precaution.

2.15PM: EMERGENCY services vehicles are on their way to the scene of a crash near Marmor on the Bruce Highway.

Early reports suggest the accident that involved two vehicles and four occupants had occurred on a bridge on Twelve Mile Ck, south of Marmor, about 2.20pm.

One vehicle was believed to have rear-ended another.

Two motorists are understood to be injured with early reports suggesting one is suffering chest pain and the other shoulder pain.

No one is trapped inside the vehicles.

The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is currently blocked.

More to follow.

bridge crash bruce highway crash injuries
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Teens caught after Yeppoon business break in

    premium_icon UPDATE: Teens caught after Yeppoon business break in

    Crime Passer-by plays key role in speedy arrest of teens aged 13, 14 and 15.

    Early morning drive to work costs Anthony deerly

    premium_icon Early morning drive to work costs Anthony deerly

    News 'Someone will be killed soon, if no control is taken'

    NITELIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    News Be sure to share with your friends if you spot them!

    What turned me against a drug rehab centre in Riverside

    premium_icon What turned me against a drug rehab centre in Riverside

    News Riverside resident was sitting on the fence until the attacks came