Emergency services are on their way to Ironpot to the scene of a single vehicle crash.
UPDATE: Two hospitalised after crash at accident hotspot

Leighton Smith
29th May 2019 6:23 PM
UPDATE 7.10PM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed that the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road is now clear.

This followed a two vehicle collision just before 6pm which caused one vehicle to roll.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed transporting two crash victims to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what the extent of the injuries were, or the age or sex of the crash victims.

Police investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

EARLIER: THERE are early reports of a single vehicle rollover on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road this evening.

The crash occurred just after 6pm in the suburb of Iron Pot, a notorious area for previous road accidents.

It is understood that air bags were deployed and two victims involved would need transportation to hospital.

One lane is currently open and traffic control is in place.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

