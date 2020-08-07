UPDATE: Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle collision
UPDATE, 3.20pm: Two patients have been taken to hospital after three vehicles collided in North Rockhampton.
Both are reportedly listed in a stable condition, suffering minor injuries.
Crews are still working to clear the Yaamba Rd scene at Park Avenue.
Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.
INITIAL, 2.40pm: Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle collision in North Rockhampton.
The incident occurred around 2.20pm on Yaamba Rd at Park Avenue, Emmaus College.
It is understood two people sustained minor injuries in the multi-car pileup.
Police are reportedly further investigating the scene.
Both QAS and QFES are also in attendance.
Minor delays are expected for passing motorists.
More to come.