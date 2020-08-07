Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north this afternoon.
Three vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle collision

kaitlyn smith
7th Aug 2020 3:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3.20pm: Two patients have been taken to hospital after three vehicles collided in North Rockhampton.

Both are reportedly listed in a stable condition, suffering minor injuries.

Crews are still working to clear the Yaamba Rd scene at Park Avenue.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

INITIAL, 2.40pm: Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle collision in North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 2.20pm on Yaamba Rd at Park Avenue, Emmaus College.

It is understood two people sustained minor injuries in the multi-car pileup.

Police are reportedly further investigating the scene.

Both QAS and QFES are also in attendance.

Minor delays are expected for passing motorists.

More to come.

north rockhampton qps road traffic crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        Premium Content Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        News Exhibitors are hurting and there are a lot of very upset locals after the decision to cancel was announced.

        • 7th Aug 2020 2:42 PM
        More rain, cool change to sweep through CQ

        Premium Content More rain, cool change to sweep through CQ

        Weather Heavy rainfall is expected to continue dampening the region well into the next 24...

        • 7th Aug 2020 2:15 PM
        One year into construction, Rocky Museum of Art takes shape

        Premium Content One year into construction, Rocky Museum of Art takes shape

        Art & Theatre The major project on Quay St is generating hundreds of jobs and pumping millions...

        • 7th Aug 2020 2:01 PM
        Bank’s shock plan to close five CQ branches, cut jobs

        Premium Content Bank’s shock plan to close five CQ branches, cut jobs

        Money The closure is effective in November and affects 26 staff.