Five vehicles have this afternoon collided north of Rockhampton.
UPDATE: Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle collision

kaitlyn smith
18th Sep 2020 5:16 PM
UPDATE, 5.10pm: Two patients have been taken to hospital following a five vehicle collision this afternoon.

It is understood a number of vehicles involved had left the scene prior to paramedic’s arrival.

Two patients, including a male in his 50s, were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Both are confirmed to be in a stable condition.

It is understood only some impact was had on traffic.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: Five vehicles have reportedly collided in a multi-vehicle smash, about 90km north of Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 4pm northbound on Kunawarara Rd near Marlborough.

Early reports suggest no persons have been seriously injured.

All individuals have reportedly self-extricated from their vehicles.

QAS, QPS and QFES are currently on scene.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.

