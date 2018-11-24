Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services work to clear a car crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth.
Emergency services work to clear a car crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth. Philippe Coquerand
News

UPDATE: Two hurt in Bruce Highway crash at Chatsworth

scott kovacevic
by
23rd Nov 2018 4:40 PM

UPDATE 4.40PM: TWO people have been taken to hospital and a third has escaped injury in a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s were taken to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions.

Emergency services were called out when a white Mercedes collided with a silver 4WD just before 3pm this afternoon.

The highway was blocked in both directions while the crash was cleared, and is now open again.

EARLIER 3.20PM: TWO people have been injured in a multi-car crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Chatsworth about 2.45pm which involved at least two vehicles.

 

Car crash Bruce Highway
Car crash Bruce Highway Philippe Coquerand

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said three people were assessed at the scene: a woman in her 70s for minor injuries, a man in his 40s for a cut to the head and a third patient who looks to have escaped injury.

 

Car crash Bruce Highway
Car crash Bruce Highway Philippe Coquerand

She said one of them had been taken to Gympie Hospital, but could not confirm which one.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene.

ambulance bruce highway bruce highway crash crash gympie crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Your ticket to the 100 Greatest Qld sportspeople countdown

    premium_icon Your ticket to the 100 Greatest Qld sportspeople countdown

    Sport EDITOR'S DESK: How many Central Queenslanders made it onto this epic list of stars?

    • 24th Nov 2018 5:12 AM
    Mark Knowles scores a spot in Qld's top 100 sportspeople

    Mark Knowles scores a spot in Qld's top 100 sportspeople

    Sport See who else made the list in this epic countdown.

    • 24th Nov 2018 4:44 AM
    WAR ON DRUGS: as crisis worsens we should not be lenient

    premium_icon WAR ON DRUGS: as crisis worsens we should not be lenient

    Crime Magistrate says no alternative left but send them to jail

    'Ridiculous' loss of car car over $150 dispute with ex

    premium_icon 'Ridiculous' loss of car car over $150 dispute with ex

    Crime '(he) foolishly decided to swerve the car in her direction'

    Local Partners