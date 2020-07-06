Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two young children have been hurt in a quadbiking accident this afternoon.
Two young children have been hurt in a quadbiking accident this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Two kids hospitalised after quad biking accident

kaitlyn smith
6th Jul 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.45pm: Two school-aged children have this afternoon been taken to hospital following a quad biking accident on a private property at Greenlake.

It is understood the youngest patient, a 9-year-old child, sustained a laceration to the head.

The 10-year-old also involved has reportedly suffered a fractured arm and deep wound to the leg.

Both have been transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

The incident is one of many across the region as of late involving quad bikes.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Paramedics are responding to reports of two young children injured after the quadbike they were riding crashed into a fence in Greenlake.

It is understood the children lost control of the vehicle on a private property 50km north of Rockhampton around 3.30pm this afternoon.

A 9-year-old has reportedly suffered head injuries, while a 10-year-old child is suffering from leg injuries.

It is believed paramedics are racing to meet a car the patients are travelling in.

More to come.

qas. ambulance quad bike accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Information Got questions about the new Morning Bulletin format? We're here to help. The format has changed, but our news is still the same.

        Travellers treated “like lepers” amid more border closures

        premium_icon Travellers treated “like lepers” amid more border closures

        News “I was petrified about what would happen if I went over the boarder with Queensland...

        Gel blaster fired at passing cars on busy street

        premium_icon Gel blaster fired at passing cars on busy street

        News POLICE were called to a report of a male firing a pellet gun at passing cars in...

        Yacht gets into a sticky situation off Great Keppel Island

        premium_icon Yacht gets into a sticky situation off Great Keppel Island

        News The sailor called for help after he was unable to put the motor in gear and the...