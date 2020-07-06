UPDATE: Two kids hospitalised after quad biking accident

Two young children have been hurt in a quadbiking accident this afternoon.

Two young children have been hurt in a quadbiking accident this afternoon.

UPDATE, 4.45pm: Two school-aged children have this afternoon been taken to hospital following a quad biking accident on a private property at Greenlake.

It is understood the youngest patient, a 9-year-old child, sustained a laceration to the head.

The 10-year-old also involved has reportedly suffered a fractured arm and deep wound to the leg.

Both have been transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

The incident is one of many across the region as of late involving quad bikes.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Paramedics are responding to reports of two young children injured after the quadbike they were riding crashed into a fence in Greenlake.

It is understood the children lost control of the vehicle on a private property 50km north of Rockhampton around 3.30pm this afternoon.

A 9-year-old has reportedly suffered head injuries, while a 10-year-old child is suffering from leg injuries.

It is believed paramedics are racing to meet a car the patients are travelling in.

More to come.