UPDATE: Two kids in vehicle accident north of Yeppoon
11:30 UPDATE: The female adult patient was transported to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition. The two boys were uninjured.
8:36am UPDATE
The adult has neck and lower back pain. The children, aged six and seven, are reportedly uninjured. All were wearing seatbelts.
8:12 AM
There has been a single-vehicle accident on Byfield Road at Woodbury involving two children and an adult believed to be their mother.
The adult reportedly has arm injuries.
The car smashed into a tree.
More to come