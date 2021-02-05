Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic QAS
Generic QAS
News

UPDATE: Two kids in vehicle accident north of Yeppoon

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
5th Feb 2021 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

11:30 UPDATE: The female adult patient was transported to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition. The two boys were uninjured.

8:36am UPDATE

The adult has neck and lower back pain. The children, aged six and seven, are reportedly uninjured. All were wearing seatbelts.

8:12 AM

There has been a single-vehicle accident on Byfield Road at Woodbury involving two children and an adult believed to be their mother.

The adult reportedly has arm injuries.

The car smashed into a tree.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lights and sirens: paramedics race to The Range

        Premium Content Lights and sirens: paramedics race to The Range

        News Following a sting, the patient is having breathing difficulties.

        Nth Rocky truck brings down power line

        Premium Content Nth Rocky truck brings down power line

        News Ergon called to deal with the hazard

        LETTERS: Republicans adamant about Trump’s claim

        Premium Content LETTERS: Republicans adamant about Trump’s claim

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Cyclones secure WNBL star for 2021 season

        Premium Content Cyclones secure WNBL star for 2021 season

        Basketball Coach: ‘We are looking forward to her leading the front court for the Cyclones this...