UPDATE: Two men hospitalised after CQ highway smash

UPDATE, 6.50pm: Two male patients have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Stanwell this evening.

The incident occurred around 5.10pm at a overpass on the Capricorn Hwy near Stanwell Power Station.

Two men, one of whom is in his 30s, were transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

One of the patients reportedly suffered some injuries to his neck and back.

A tow truck has since cleared the scene, allowing traffic to once again move freely.

INITIAL, 5.30pm: Two vehicles have this evening collided on the Capricorn Hwy near Stanwell, approximately 27km west of Rockhampton.

It is understood the incident occurred just after 5pm on an overpass just east of Stanwell Power Station.

Early reports suggest there have been no injuries to the two males involved.

Traffic is expected to remain impact.

QFES, QAS and QPS are currently en route.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.