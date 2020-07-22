Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

UPDATE: Two men hospitalised after CQ highway smash

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6.50pm: Two male patients have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Stanwell this evening.

The incident occurred around 5.10pm at a overpass on the Capricorn Hwy near Stanwell Power Station.

Two men, one of whom is in his 30s, were transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

One of the patients reportedly suffered some injuries to his neck and back. 

A tow truck has since cleared the scene, allowing traffic to once again move freely.

INITIAL, 5.30pm: Two vehicles have this evening collided on the Capricorn Hwy near Stanwell, approximately 27km west of Rockhampton.

It is understood the incident occurred just after 5pm on an overpass just east of Stanwell Power Station.

Early reports suggest there have been no injuries to the two males involved.

Traffic is expected to remain impact.

QFES, QAS and QPS are currently en route.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

capricorn hwy regional traffic accidents stanwell power plant
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

        premium_icon Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

        News THE 56-year-old had never been in trouble for drugs when police came knocking at her door.

        More than 60kg of litter in waterways despite lockdown

        premium_icon More than 60kg of litter in waterways despite lockdown

        News An audit in May by the Fitzroy Basin Association recorded 64kg of litter in nine...

        ‘Absolutely devastated’: Scooter crash changed muso’s life

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely devastated’: Scooter crash changed muso’s life

        Motoring ‘I knew I had hurt myself badly so I called myself an ambulance.’

        UPDATE: ‘Suspicious’ fire contained at Cap coast property

        premium_icon UPDATE: ‘Suspicious’ fire contained at Cap coast property

        Breaking Fire crews earlier searched the property for people who may have been trapped...