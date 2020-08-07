UPDATE: Two men in hospital after serious highway crash

UPDATE, 9.25AM: Two men have been transported to hospital following a serious crash on the Capricorn Highway at Duaringa this morning.

A man in his 50s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with neck, chest and ankle injuries. He had to be cut from the vehicle after it crashed into a table drain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said his injuries were "pretty significant".

A man in his 30s was also transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and hip pain.

INITIAL: A man has been cut from a vehicle with a serious lower leg injury after a car crash on a major Central Queensland highway this morning.

At 5.12am, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy, Duaringa.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police were also on scene.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, the vehicle crashed after driving into a table drain.

The spokesman said there were two patients, including a man in his 50s with a serious lower leg injury and chest injury who had to be "cut from the vehicle". His condition is unknown.

The second patient was also a man who is reportedly in a stable condition with a seatbelt injury.

The spokesman said one of the patients had been transported to hospital and a rescue helicopter had been stood down.

Paramedics remain on scene.

More to come.