Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Two men in hospital following rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Oct 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
UPDATE, SUN 11.55AM: The two men have been transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in stable conditions.

INITIAL: Two people are being assessed by paramedics for minor injuries after their vehicle rolled on the Capricorn Coast.

At 10.56am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park.

Initial reports suggest the two people involved were men in their late teens travelling from Five Rocks.

More to come.

