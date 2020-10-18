UPDATE: Two men in hospital following rollover

Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, SUN 11.55AM: The two men have been transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in stable conditions.

INITIAL: Two people are being assessed by paramedics for minor injuries after their vehicle rolled on the Capricorn Coast.

At 10.56am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park.

Initial reports suggest the two people involved were men in their late teens travelling from Five Rocks.

More to come.