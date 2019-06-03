Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
Crime

UPDATE: Two motorbikes stolen from North Rocky mechanic shop

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd Jun 2019 6:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

5PM: POLICE are investigating the theft of two motorbikes from a mechanical store in North Rockhampton yesterday morning.

At 5.45am police were alerted to the theft of the trail bikes from All Bike Mechanical, on Elphinstone St, after an alarm was triggered.

Reports suggest two young males entered the Berserker premises and had driven off with the stolen bikes.

The alarm was activated when the men entered the premise.

Crews were patrolling the area and spoke with staff at the business.

According to a Facebook post made by All Bike Mechanical, one of the stolen bikes had been recovered.

Police are continuing with their investigations.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward.

Quote this reference number: QP1901070873.

6.30AM: POLICE are this morning investigating the theft of a motorbike from a mechanical store in North Rockhampton.

At 5.45 police were alerted to the theft of a trail bike from an Elphinstone St bike mechanic after an alarm was triggered.

Reports suggest a male entered the Berserker premises and pushed a bike out of the store and across the road, where he has started the bike and driven off.

The alarm was activated when the man entered the premise.

Police say at this stage the colour of the trail bike is unknown.

Crews are patrolling the area and are speaking with staff at the business.

bike theft elphinstone st tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cowgirl toddler crowned champion at Ridgelands Show

    premium_icon Cowgirl toddler crowned champion at Ridgelands Show

    News Chloe at that ripe old age of 2 was runner-up at Ridgelands in the Under-8 class

    Family's bid to bring their dogs home from the pound

    premium_icon Family's bid to bring their dogs home from the pound

    News CIMEROND Peterson and daughters fighting to prove their dogs safe

    Young man caught red handed with a dangerous drug

    premium_icon Young man caught red handed with a dangerous drug

    Crime A man pleaded guilty in Magistrates Court to possessing cannabis

    BREAKING: Cr Rose Swadling announces retirement

    premium_icon BREAKING: Cr Rose Swadling announces retirement

    News Cr Swadling takes call from well-wishers following retirement news