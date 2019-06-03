UPDATE: Two motorbikes stolen from North Rocky mechanic shop

5PM: POLICE are investigating the theft of two motorbikes from a mechanical store in North Rockhampton yesterday morning.

At 5.45am police were alerted to the theft of the trail bikes from All Bike Mechanical, on Elphinstone St, after an alarm was triggered.

Reports suggest two young males entered the Berserker premises and had driven off with the stolen bikes.

The alarm was activated when the men entered the premise.

Crews were patrolling the area and spoke with staff at the business.

According to a Facebook post made by All Bike Mechanical, one of the stolen bikes had been recovered.

Police are continuing with their investigations.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward.

Quote this reference number: QP1901070873.

