UPDATE: Two patients taken to hospital after CBD collision

UPDATE, 3.15pm: Two patients in their 80s were this morning transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred just before 11am at the intersection of Alma and Stanley St in Rockhampton’s CBD.

The incident left Stanley St blocked for more than an hour, while traffic was directed through Alma St.

It is believed one of the vehicles involved failed to give way before the collision.

One of the patients was treated for neck pain, the other for a chest injury.

A third patient, also believed to be in their 80s, was assessed on scene though not taken to hospital.

QFS attended the scene before both vehicles were towed away.

Traffic is now moving freely along the intersection.

UPDATE, 11.50am: RACQ has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Alma and Stanley St.

Towing services were called in around 11.30am after the cars were deemed too damaged to drive.

The two vehicles have disrupted traffic and continue to block the usually-busy intersection.

Paramedics are still assessing the three patients.

It is believed they will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital shortly.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Initial, 11.15am: TWO vehicles have collided this morning on the corner of Alma and Stanley St in Rockhampton’s CBD.

The accident occurred just before 11am, resulting in both vehicles blocking the intersection.

An 81-year-old woman remains inside one of the vehicles and is reportedly complaining of chest pains and trouble breathing.

Two other patients also require treatment though their injuries are not believed to be serious.

QPS and QAS are currently on scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.