QFES and other emergency services are travelling to the scene of a vehicle roll-over.
UPDATE: Two people emerge unscathed after CQ road roll-over

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 1:03 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE 1PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance confirmed assessing two patients following a single-vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Road at 11.18am.

No injuries were sustained and no persons required treatment or transport to hospital.

INITIAL: AN off-duty police officer has spotted a vehicle roll-over in western CQ this morning.

The incident took place on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd near Duaringa, 100 km west of Rockhampton at 10.42am.

Emergency crews are currently driving along the road trying to locate the scene of the crash.

More to follow.

