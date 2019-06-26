UPDATE: Two people in hospital following Rocky crash

12PM: TWO woman have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a crash on a busy Rockhampton street.

At 10.52am, it was reported two vehicles had crashed on East St, Rockhampton.

A woman in her 20's was reported to have a sore arm or hand. All people involved had removed themselves from their vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Police were called to the scene.

A woman in her 20's and a woman in her 60's were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition. Their injuries were unknown.

There were initial reports of a "fair bit of fluid” on the road.

11AM: TWO cars have collided on East St, leaving at least one person injured.

At 10.52am, it was reported two vehicles had crashed on East St, Rockhampton.

A woman in her 20's is reported to have a sore arm or hand. All people involved are out of their vehicles.

There were initial reports of a "fair bit of fluid” on the road.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Police are heading to the scene now.

More to come.