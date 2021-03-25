Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Two people injured in North Rocky crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12.10PM: One person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A second person was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, however, declined transport to hospital.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Berserker on Thursday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred on Wooster Street and Clanfield Street at 10.33am.

It is understood the vehicles involved in the crash were a Hyundai Accent and RAV4.

A tow truck is believed to be on scene, with all people out of their vehicles.

More to come.

berserker crash two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire investigators outline findings of Wandal house fire

        Premium Content Fire investigators outline findings of Wandal house fire

        Crime Fire investigators gave evidence in trial against arson and attempted fraud accused.

        Woman injured in after-dark crash

        Premium Content Woman injured in after-dark crash

        News She was transported to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.

        Salty mine water released into CQ river ‘within the limits’

        Premium Content Salty mine water released into CQ river ‘within the limits’

        Environment A mining company recently released water into the Nogoa River that was more than...

        CQ Origin star reveals plan for business venture on coast

        Premium Content CQ Origin star reveals plan for business venture on coast

        News Tim Glasby excited to be pursuing new interests after drawing the curtain on his...