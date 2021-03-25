UPDATE: Two people injured in North Rocky crash
UPDATE, 12.10PM: One person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
A second person was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, however, declined transport to hospital.
INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Berserker on Thursday morning.
The crash reportedly occurred on Wooster Street and Clanfield Street at 10.33am.
It is understood the vehicles involved in the crash were a Hyundai Accent and RAV4.
A tow truck is believed to be on scene, with all people out of their vehicles.
More to come.