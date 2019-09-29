UPDATE: Two people transported to hospital following crash

11.15AM: TWO people have been transported to hospital following a

two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton City.

At 10.14am, paramedics were called to the crash at the intersection of Campbell and Cambridge St.

Six people are involved in the crash, including at least one woman and two men.

The woman suffered leg and shoulder injuries and one of the men suffered facial injuries.

Both people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

10.30AM: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton City.

The woman has reportedly suffered leg and shoulder injuries and is likely to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.