UPDATE: Two supermarkets hit by youths armed with brooms

3PM: WANDAL IGA was not the only supermarket the groups of juveniles violently attacked last night.

According to Detective Sergeant Jim Edwards of Rockhampton CPIU, the juveniles hit Main St FoodWorks, in Park Avenue, just after 7pm.

"A number of youths have entered the store, walked through it and then one of them has gone around the back and assaulted the young female attendant,” Detective Sergeant Edwards said.

"They have tried to grab some stuff and another attendant has come out to help.

"The youths have run off after throwing and damaging some property.”

At 8.55pm, a number of juveniles then went to the IGA on Wandal Rd and five armed themselves with broom handles after entering the store.

They then approached a staff member and made demands.

"They started attacking the attendants that were working there with broom handles,” Detective Sergeant Edwards said.

"They then ran around the back and stole a number of cigarettes and tobacco.”

He said the youths in the store then went to the front doors, hit the exit button and let five more kids in to help with their escape.

"The attendants were very shaken up, they had been hit by broom handles,” he said.

"One had a branch they had taken into the store, they swung it at a female attendant.

"It was very scary for the staff. They were very frightened.”

About 9.41pm, paramedics were called to the IGA, where two staff members had suffered minor trauma injuries from the alleged incident.

Only one person required further treatment at Rockhampton Hospital, where they were transported in a stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Edwards said the juveniles had gone to extreme lengths to take off with "petty items”.

"To be honest, it was just petty items that were stolen - food and cigarettes” he said.

"There were no big-ticket items, but they were willing to go to extremes to get it.

"From time to time we get groups of juveniles who go to extremes to commit these offences.”

Detective Sergeant Edwards confirmed the attacks were premeditated and committed by the same group, aged between 11/12-16.

He said police were going through the process of identifying them now.

"We are highly confident in who the majority of them are, but still have investigations to do,” he said.

"One person was arrested last night and has been before the court. We are still trying to put the pieces together, but we are confident we will get them.”

Police charged one 14-year-old female juvenile with five offences, including attempted robbery, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

They appeared in Rockhampton Children's Court today, where the matter was adjourned to tomorrow morning.

Police are still investigating the incident and seeing if there are any links to a stolen ute that was crashed into a sewerage pole on Fenlon St, about noon yesterday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901215140.

