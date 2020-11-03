UPDATE: Two uninjured following South Rocky crash

UPDATE, 5pm: Two people have escaped without injury following a two-vehicle crash at Rockhampton’s south.

Police attended the scene, however paramedics were not required.

It is understood both vehicles sustained minor damage.

No major traffic delays were experienced.

INITIAL, 3.45pm: Emergency crews are currently en route to a multi-vehicle collision near Rockhampton CBD.

The incident occurred at the corner of Denison Ln and Derby St around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear at this time.

It is also unknown whether any injuries have been sustained.

QPS, QAS and QFES are all attending.

Minor traffic delays are expected for the area.

More to come.