UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on CQ Hwy

22nd Jun 2018 12:57 PM

1.30pm: The two patients are believed to have suffered soft tissue injures and transport to hospital is unlikely.

1pm: The Capricorn Highway is partially blocked at Westwood due to a multi vehicle crash with a single lane in operation.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises some delays are expected and motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

12.50PM: Emergency services are responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy west of Rockhampton.

Initial reports from the scene at Westwood suggests there are two patient following an accident that occurred around 12.20pm.

A male is believed to have an arm injury while there are no details about the condition of a female.

More to follow.

