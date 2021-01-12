Menu
Police are implementing traffic control on Yeppoon Road at Ironpot after a two-vehicle traffic crash on Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO.
UPDATE: Two-vehicle smash blocks Yeppoon Rd

Darryn Nufer
12th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
UPDATE 12.20PM: One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Road at Ironpot on Tuesday morning.

Police implemented traffic control after the smash about 10.11am as the roadway was blocked.

The two people involved in the crash were the respective drivers.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

That person’s age and sex could not be confirmed.

The QAS spokeswoman said the other patient was assessed at the scene but had declined transport to hospital.

BREAKING 10.20AM: Police are implementing traffic control on Yeppoon Road at Ironpot after a two-vehicle traffic crash on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports suggest that two occupants are involved - the drivers of the respective vehicles.

At least one of the vehicles is reported to be blocking the road.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

