UPDATE: Two women hospitalised following Cap Coast crash

Two vehicles have collided near the Caltex at Hidden Valley, Yeppoon.

UPDATE, 12.40pm: Two females in their 20s have this afternoon been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision.

It is understood both were suffering some leg and back pain.

They were transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in stable conditions just after 12pm.

The scene at Fairfax Ct, Hidden Valley has since been cleared.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 11.40pm: Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle incident which has occurred near a major service station at Yeppoon.

The minor collision reportedly occurred around 11.30am close to Fairfax Ct, Hidden Valley.

It is understood QAS are tending to a woman who appears disoriented.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

QPS and QFES are also currently on scene.

Traffic may be impacted for a short time.

More to come.